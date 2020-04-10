Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gio Bartlett
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 11, 2020
DMC-GH4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Autumn leaves on the sidewalk.
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Red Wallpapers
maple
maple leaf
human
People Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Winter
107 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Blurred/in motion
101 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Morando
blurred
motion
Blur Backgrounds
iSee
68 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
isee
HD Phone Wallpapers
HD iPhone Wallpapers