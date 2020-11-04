Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mariah Hewines
@brunette23
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
11 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Eagle Statue overlooking the Hudson River
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
monument
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
HD Water Wallpapers
steeple
spire
architecture
building
tower
Public domain images
Related collections
Natural Textures
80 photos
· Curated by Rich Strauss
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Maldives
25 photos
· Curated by Jeff Watkins
maldives
sea
Travel Images
The Great Outdoors
547 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Snow Wallpapers