Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Christopher Jeremis Parulian
@chrstphrjps
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jakarta, Indonesia
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Apple, iPhone 6s
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
jakarta
indonesia
HD Windows Wallpapers
interior design
indoors
HD Screen Wallpapers
electronics
lighting
monitor
display
projection screen
room
lcd screen
Free stock photos
Related collections
Urban Spaces
94 photos · Curated by Nourbese Flint
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Collection #62: Tim Van Damme
10 photos · Curated by Tim Van Damme
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Beach Images & Pictures
Collection #70: Chris Guillebeau
10 photos · Curated by Chris Guillebeau
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
building