Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pavel Danilov
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 23, 2021
SONY, SLT-A37
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Dry leaves
Related tags
leaves
dry leaves
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Animals Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
American Political
315 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
american
united state
HD Grey Wallpapers
Makers: Mercantile
16 photos
· Curated by Crew
canada
montréal
clark street mercantile
Pathways
25 photos
· Curated by Stuart Doughty
pathway
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images