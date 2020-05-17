Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
jaikishan patel
@magictype
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
India
Published
on
May 17, 2020
Canon, EOS 450D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fresh Tulsi (Holi basil) Plant
Related tags
basil
fresh
home
Nature Images
Family Images & Photos
Leaf Backgrounds
oxigen
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
blossom
pollen
petal
Grass Backgrounds
Free pictures
Related collections
Plants
7 photos
· Curated by Beth Sachnoff
plant
Flower Images
blossom
EL
186 photos
· Curated by Kim C
el
plant
Flower Images
Ingredients
44 photos
· Curated by Alicia Overton
ingredient
plant
Flower Images