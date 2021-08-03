Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Laura Ohlman
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Dried grass
Related tags
Grass Backgrounds
field
dry grass
wheat
plant
lawn
vegetation
produce
Food Images & Pictures
grain
vegetable
reed
Free pictures
Related collections
Light-Washed Tones
496 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
The Minimalists Collection
16 photos
· Curated by The Minimalists
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
The Minimal Collection
65 photos
· Curated by Kirill
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images