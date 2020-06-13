Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Oscar Nord
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Stockholm, Stockholm, Sverige
Published on
June 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
stockholm
sverige
restaurant
People Images & Pictures
human
meal
Food Images & Pictures
furniture
cafeteria
cafe
pub
interior design
indoors
table
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Sweden
114 photos
· Curated by Ols
sweden
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
turistkalendrar
103 photos
· Curated by Anna Tomeby
turistkalendrar
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cafe & Restaurant
54 photos
· Curated by Daria Sadovskaya
restaurant
cafe
Food Images & Pictures