Go to Helen Oreshchenko's profile
@helenthorn
Download free
green leaves with white background
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

natural
Flower Images
ficus
ficus benjamina
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
annonaceae
blossom
Flower Images
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
potted plant
jar
vase
pottery
Public domain images

Related collections

GOLD
34 photos · Curated by Hadar Berkovich
HD Gold Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Snow
166 photos · Curated by Tara Santillan
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #1: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
business
office
work
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking