Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Riccardo Ginevri
@doctorgyprons
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
October 31, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Different coloured stones in balance. Unity through diversity.
Related collections
WACC
62 photos
· Curated by Amy Matarese
wacc
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Stones
1 photo
· Curated by Claudia Rains
Best Stone Pictures & Images
Website image options
35 photos
· Curated by Kirsten Roberts
rock
plant
HQ Background Images
Related tags
pebble
rock
balance
Best Stone Pictures & Images
Health Images
unity
Brown Backgrounds
PNG images