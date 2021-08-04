Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
29d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Holy Water Temple, Sebatu, Bali
Related tags
Fish Images
holy water temple
sebatu
traditional
bali
culture
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
aquatic
carp
koi
outdoors
Free images
Related collections
Garden
40 photos
· Curated by Jimmy Vanzino
garden
Flower Images
plant
Together
236 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
together
couple
Love Images
People
132 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor