Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gary McGillivray-Birnie
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 12, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
clock tower
sky clouds
architectural
art design
statue
Clock Images
monument
architecture
building
tower
People Images & Pictures
human
dome
Free images
Related collections
Unsplash Local
90 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
building
united kingdom
london
SNEAKERS 👟
109 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
sneaker
shoe
footwear
World Book Day
199 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Book Images & Photos
reading
HD Grey Wallpapers