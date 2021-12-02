Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
James Lee
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2021
LEICA CAMERA AG, LEICA SL (Typ 601)
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Cake Images
hands
cookies
baker
Cat Images & Pictures
work
bakery
artist
fingernails
fingernail polish
HD Color Wallpapers
retail
HD Wallpapers
indoor
icing
creme
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
cream
human
Free stock photos
Related collections
orange & red
106 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Mother's Day
64 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
mother
People Images & Pictures
Skateboard
123 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Skateboard Wallpapers
Sports Images
skate