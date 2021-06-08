Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Apsara
@apsaraaruna
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 8, 2021
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mammal
wild animal
asian
Elephant Images & Pictures
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
leopard
jaguar
panther
face
Public domain images
Related collections
THE ROAD LESS TRAVELLED
90 photos
· Curated by Hendri van Niekerk
road
dirt road
gravel
Textures
71 photos
· Curated by Allison Dupuis
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
bee
31 photos
· Curated by molly robben
Bee Pictures & Images
Flower Images
plant