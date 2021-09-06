Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bernard Chama
@bsteps
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ndola, Zambia
Published
on
September 6, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wrist Watch
Related tags
ndola
zambia
wristwatch
ring
accessories
jewelry
accessory
plant
Public domain images
Related collections
orange & red
101 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Light of life
149 photos
· Curated by Paula Grezia Zatti
Light Backgrounds
Fireworks Images & Pictures
hand
Street Life Photowalk
855 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
street
human
People Images & Pictures