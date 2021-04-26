Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Girl with red hat
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Mexico City, CDMX, México
Published on
April 27, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A red carved mexican candle on moody green background
Related tags
cdmx
Mexico Pictures & Images
mexico city
Paper Backgrounds
HD Art Wallpapers
figurine
escultura
sci fi
HD Aesthetic Wallpapers
velas
product photography
carving
carved candle
vela tallada
grainy texture
nostalgic
red candle
candles
mystical
tradicional
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #98: Dustin Senos
10 photos
· Curated by Dustin Senos
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photos of 2018 | Q1
17 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Food
99 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
Food Images & Pictures
plant
produce