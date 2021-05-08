Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Erik Mclean
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
slate
soil
Volcano Pictures & Images
eruption
limestone
Free images
Related collections
Architectural lines
965 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
architectural
line
building
wilderness
42 photos
· Curated by Lili Lieber-Lövei
wilderness
plant
outdoor
The View from In Here
446 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
view
HD Windows Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers