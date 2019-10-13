Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
JEANS
@jeansstudio
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 14, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Meeting Room
Related tags
flooring
floor
banister
handrail
corridor
staircase
door
Public domain images
Related collections
Aerial
119 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
aerial
aerial view
road
Solar Eclipse 2017
50 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
2017
solar
Eclipse Images & Pictures
tools & objects
384 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
object
tool
Website Backgrounds