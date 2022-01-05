Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pedro Miguel Aires
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Abandoned medical institution
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
corridor
light and shadow
yellow light
decayed building
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
bunker
building
tunnel
crypt
Free pictures
Related collections
Unsplash Editorial
6,819 photos · Curated by Unsplash
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Collection #146: Fujifeed
6 photos · Curated by Fujifeed
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Sports Images
Below the mist
16 photos · Curated by Alasdair Monk
mist
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images