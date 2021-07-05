Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Philae Temple, Aswan, Egypt
Related tags
aswan
blue sky
carving
HD City Wallpapers
civilization
culture
dam
Desert Images
discovery
hieroglyphics
hieroglyphs
history
landmark
tomb
trajan kiosk
trajan's kiosk
trajan
philae temple
abandoned
afterlife
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #64: Lawrence Lessig
9 photos
· Curated by Lawrence Lessig
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
plant
people
281 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Hiver
42 photos
· Curated by Tania Dugas
hiver
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers