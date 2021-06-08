Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
ergonofis
@ergonofis
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Architecture & Interior
,
Interiors
Share
Info
Published
on
June 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
indoors
rug
plants
filing cabinet
computer work
modern office
ergonomic
standing desk
light office
office
laptop stand
wire management
solid wood
working standing up
adjustable desk
HD Aesthetic Wallpapers
colorful office
Mouse Pictures & Images
mouse pad
ergonomic chair
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Home office
8 photos
· Curated by katie hume
home office
room
indoor
KW37_Multifunktionsmöbel
3 photos
· Curated by Malena Brandl
furniture
table
tabletop
Office
11 photos
· Curated by cy tan
office
indoor
furniture