The OM System 20mm f1.4 PRO lens is positively astounding. Small, well-designed lenses like this are genuinely why you fall in love with the system. It focuses very quickly, although Olympus tends to prioritize subjects around the center. It’s sharp, has gorgeous weather sealing, is as small as a standard shot glass with a bit more girth. I think the $799.99 price tag will be more justifiable when a weather-sealed Pen F hits the market. But shooting with this lens is also just pure fun. Using the OM System 20mm f1.4 reminded me of all the excitement I had when the Pen F first came into my hand