Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Schultz
@davidschultz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 40D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
tree stump
People Images & Pictures
human
apparel
footwear
clothing
shoe
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Go there together.
188 photos
· Curated by Alvis Ng
outdoor
HQ Background Images
People Images & Pictures
Collection #153: Spotify
3 photos
· Curated by Spotify
HD Color Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Methods of Transportation
150 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
transportation
vehicle
train