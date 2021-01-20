Go to j Shin's profile
@jhpick
Download free
stainless steel faucet on brown wooden table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
sink faucet
human
People Images & Pictures
building
indoors
factory
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Curved architecture
138 photos · Curated by Viktor Forgacs
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking