Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aleksandra King
@aleksandraking
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 25, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Podcast-Influencer-London
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
apparel
clothing
shorts
working out
exercise
Sports Images
Sports Images
fitness
female
HD Grey Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
finger
sleeve
jogging
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Poses
268 photos · Curated by Putri A
pose
human
Women Images & Pictures
Portraits
6,664 photos · Curated by Daniel Crandall
portrait
human
People Images & Pictures
Sporty Spice
270 photos · Curated by Deborah Joyce
human
clothing
apparel