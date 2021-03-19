Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Candy Goode
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Derbyshire Dales, Derbyshire Dales, United Kingdom
Published on
March 19, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cow eating grass in the Peak District
Related collections
Flat Lay Inspiration
35 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
inspiration
lay
flat
That was Brutal
50 photos
· Curated by Harry Knight
concrete
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Moon and stars
159 photos
· Curated by Drew Wickline
Moon Images & Pictures
Star Images
Space Images & Pictures
Related tags
grassland
field
outdoors
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
grazing
meadow
countryside
ranch
pasture
rural
derbyshire dales
united kingdom
sheep
Cow Images & Pictures
cattle
Nature Images
farm
derbyshire
uk
Free images