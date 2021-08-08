Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shu Ting Chuang
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Milpitas, 加利福尼亞美國
Published
on
August 8, 2021
ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
milpitas
加利福尼亞美國
foodphotography
desserts
cream
creme
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
confectionery
icing
Cake Images
pastry
jam
Public domain images
Related collections
Hero
81 photos
· Curated by Charbel
hero
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #179: Derek Sivers
8 photos
· Curated by Derek Sivers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Cozy Contemplations
175 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures