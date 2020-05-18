Go to Klara Kulikova's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown and white plant stem
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
Leaf Backgrounds
fern
Brown Backgrounds

Related collections

Brown
180 photos · Curated by Emily Curran
Brown Backgrounds
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Fernwood
509 photos · Curated by Eric Muhr
fernwood
plant
fern
IN-EX
1,656 photos · Curated by Tomáš Hartmann
in-ex
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking