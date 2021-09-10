Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vau Kim
@vaukim
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 10, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Flower Images
vaukim
plant
blossom
dahlia
asteraceae
petal
Backgrounds
Related collections
Books
612 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Book Images & Photos
reading
Bible Images
Girls
117 photos
· Curated by Anastasia Intishar
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
New York City
27 photos
· Curated by Hilda Rytteke
HD New York City Wallpapers
building
New York Pictures & Images