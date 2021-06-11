Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adam Schoales
@adamschoales
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 11, 2021
Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Coldplay Everyday Life Vinyl
Related tags
Light Backgrounds
prism
Rainbow Images & Pictures
vinyl
coldplay
HD Yellow Wallpapers
clock tower
building
architecture
tower
Mouse Pictures & Images
HD Computer Wallpapers
hardware
electronics
disk
dvd
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #169: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
xma
Wedding
63 photos
· Curated by José Funes
Wedding Backgrounds
human
hand
Street Life
166 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
street
HD City Wallpapers
building