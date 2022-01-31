Go to Cristina Pop's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoSONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

dessert
creme
Food Images & Pictures
cream
whipped cream
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking