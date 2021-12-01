Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Christina Dahl
@chrissyvalley
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 1, 2021
samsung, SM-A520F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Silver Backgrounds
Silver Backgrounds
christmas garland
HD Glitter Wallpapers
Christmas Backgrounds
christmas decor
ice
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
frost
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
Free pictures
Related collections
Divisions
321 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
division
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Natural World
108 photos
· Curated by Heidi Thomasen
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Light of life
148 photos
· Curated by Paula Grezia Zatti
Light Backgrounds
Fireworks Images & Pictures
night