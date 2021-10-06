Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bernd Dittrich
@hdbernd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Schriesheim, Deutschland
Published
on
October 6, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Autumn
Related tags
schriesheim
deutschland
autumn leaves
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
veins
Tree Images & Pictures
flare
Light Backgrounds
fungus
Free pictures
Related collections
Typography
208 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
typography
sign
word
Light
926 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Beauty of Photography
129 photos
· Curated by Hilthart Pedersen
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers