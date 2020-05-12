Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Olesya Blinskaya
@olesya24
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
iris
plant
blossom
Flower Images
petal
anther
geranium
HD Purple Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
flowers close-up
74 photos
· Curated by Linda Palmer
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Plants
76 photos
· Curated by Jewel Hankey-Telesford
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Flowers
194 photos
· Curated by Michael Baier
Flower Images
outdoor
still