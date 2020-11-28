Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Birger Strahl
@bist31
Download free
Hokkaidō, Japan
Published on
November 28, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Whooper swan taking off on snow
Share
Info
Related collections
Graphics Samples
204 photos
· Curated by TEMPLECOURTS CLOTHING
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Animals
110 photos
· Curated by Nika Wolf
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals
1,779 photos
· Curated by Aga Olej
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
pet
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
swan
hokkaidō
japan
waterfowl
Brown Backgrounds
Nature Images
Animals Images & Pictures
water bird
negative space
motion
action
wings
wild bird
wildlife
outdoors
HD White Wallpapers
White Backgrounds
Winter Images & Pictures
Free stock photos