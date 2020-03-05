Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ulises Guareschi Corvetto
@uguareschi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 6, 2020
Apple, iPhone 11
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
machine
motor
engine
turbine
wind turbine
Creative Commons images
Related collections
In The Hand
28 photos
· Curated by ManiMejia.me
hand
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Monday Mantra
30 photos
· Curated by Rachel Drudi
HQ Background Images
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Light & Shadow
45 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers