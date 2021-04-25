Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Matteo Jorjoson
@jorjoson
Download free
Share
Info
Piazza Tito Minniti, Milano, MI, Italia
Published on
April 25, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Girl in a local market, wearing a mask during the Covid19 pandemic
Related collections
Create
92 photos
· Curated by Daiane Coutinho
create
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
Dancers
36 photos
· Curated by Susan Rubenstein
dancer
Dance Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Minimal Black and White
83 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
milano
piazza tito minniti
mi
italia
apparel
clothing
finger
accessories
accessory
sunglasses
People Images & Pictures
market
selling
milan
lombardy
isola
minniti
pandemic 2020
Creative Commons images