Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
James Lee
@picsbyjameslee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Southern California, CA, USA
Published
on
March 4, 2020
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Free to use under the Unsplash License
January 2019 Lunar Eclipse as seen from Southern California.
Related tags
southern california
ca
usa
astronomy
Eclipse Images & Pictures
Space Images & Pictures
Moon Images & Pictures
night
outside
adventure
Star Images
void
telescope
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Backgrounds
look
observe
watch
science
Backgrounds
Related collections
Space!
3 photos
· Curated by Diz Jointed
Space Images & Pictures
outdoor
astronomy
Heavenly Bodies (Moon)
20 photos
· Curated by Bart Whittington
Moon Images & Pictures
Star Images
night
FONDES
47 photos
· Curated by NACHO JACHUN
fonde
science
HQ Background Images