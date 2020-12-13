Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz
@tkirkgoz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
İstanbul, Türkiye
Published
on
December 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
i̇stanbul
türkiye
HD Grey Wallpapers
dome
building
architecture
People Images & Pictures
human
plant
Grass Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
tower
steeple
spire
outdoors
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
arecaceae
mosque
Public domain images
Related collections
Humanity
148 photos
· Curated by Ferananda Ibarra
humanity
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
City Life
45 photos
· Curated by Mike Tannenbaum
Life Images & Photos
HD City Wallpapers
building
Dreamscape
140 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
dreamscape
Cloud Pictures & Images
fog