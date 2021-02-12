Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Serafima Lazarenko
@sera_fima
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Nude Lifestyle
60 photos
· Curated by alex cassiopeia
lifestyle
neutral
plant
aess
32 photos
· Curated by Angelika Podgorbunskih
aess
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Ceramics
59 photos
· Curated by Cristina Palacios
ceramic
HD Grey Wallpapers
pottery
Related tags
drink
milk
beverage
vase
pottery
HD Art Wallpapers
porcelain
jar
plant
home decor
white aesthetic
blossom
Flower Images
HD Green Wallpapers
Public domain images