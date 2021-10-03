Cape Spartel is an attractive spot because of its lighthouse– a landmark of highly interesting historical nature. 157 years ago, precisely on 15 October 1864, the Lighthouse, a brand new building, was illuminated for the first time. Its inauguration was the culmination of four years of hard work and negotiations among representatives of nine European powers, USA and the Moroccan government. -- https://writingthemaghreb.wordpress.com/2014/10/25/cape-spartel-lighthouse-150-years-of-service/