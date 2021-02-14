Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rudra Pratap barik
@rudra_s_photography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jhargram, West Bengal, India
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
green leaves in close up photography environmental.
Related tags
jhargram
west bengal
india
Brown Backgrounds
tarmac
asphalt
human
People Images & Pictures
path
road
pedestrian
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
freeway
transportation
highway
Sports Images
Sports Images
trail
Backgrounds
Related collections
Motors
75 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
motor
Car Images & Pictures
Vintage Backgrounds
Cities
154 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
HD City Wallpapers
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Posters
1,038 photos
· Curated by Katarzyna Matylla
poster
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers