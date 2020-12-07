Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sandra Grünewald
@elmuff
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
#zimtsterne
#christmascookies
#weihnachten
#plätzchen
Christmas Images
Light Backgrounds
biscuit
Food Images & Pictures
cookie
sweets
confectionery
dessert
chocolate
creme
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
cream
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Buildings
75 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
Backgrounds
155 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Collection #43: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
street
outdoor