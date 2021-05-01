Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Moody Landscapes
38 photos · Curated by Martha Bergmann
moody
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
The Civil Rights Movement in Color
20 photos · Curated by Unseen Histories
right
history
colorized
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking