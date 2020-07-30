Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cristina Gottardi
@cristina_gottardi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jerusalem, Israele
Published
on
July 30, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
jerusalem
israele
People Images & Pictures
gate
israel
Travel Images
traveling
Summer Images & Pictures
fujifilm
People Images & Pictures
human
pedestrian
HD Grey Wallpapers
path
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
building
walking
architecture
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Israel
8 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Watman
israel
jerusalem
HD Grey Wallpapers
Shomer Israel
39 photos
· Curated by David Roberts
israel
outdoor
human
Israel
8 photos
· Curated by Alyssa Trujillo
israel
human
People Images & Pictures