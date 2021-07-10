Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Yueshan Jiang
@serene_jiang
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shenzhen, 广东省中国
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
shenzhen
广东省中国
plant
lotus flower
HD Green Wallpapers
lotus
blossom
Flower Images
HD Water Wallpapers
lily
pond lily
outdoors
Nature Images
Leaf Backgrounds
land
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #121: Ameriie
6 photos
· Curated by Ameriie
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Phone Backgrounds
389 photos
· Curated by Andy Holmes
Phone Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #97: Zoltan Levay
9 photos
· Curated by Zoltan Levay
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
rock