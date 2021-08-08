Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
temple
culture
carving
bali
statue
traditional
Best Stone Pictures & Images
indonesia
ubud
architecture
building
monastery
housing
shrine
worship
altar
church
pillar
column
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
ROADS
173 photos
· Curated by Caleb Pate
road
asphalt
highway
Christmas Traditions
843 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Collection #161: Minimalism Life
7 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
minimalism
minimal
HD Color Wallpapers