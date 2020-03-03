Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kumordzi Michael Tetteh
@kumordzi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
East Legon, Accra, Ghana
Published
on
March 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Man in a car
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
east legon
accra
ghana
Car Images & Pictures
man
smile
People Images & Pictures
human
face
automobile
vehicle
transportation
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Top 100 Most Downloaded Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
blog
Happy Birthday
58 photos
· Curated by Stock Photos
Happy Birthday Images
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
Collection #122: Nasir Jones
10 photos
· Curated by Nasir Jones
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Light Backgrounds