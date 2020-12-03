Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Amy Humphries
Available for hire
Download free
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published on
December 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
bride + groom holding hands
Related tags
human
holding hands
People Images & Pictures
hand
bride
groom
hands
Wedding Backgrounds
holding hands
dress
suit
HD Wood Wallpapers
lake
dock
ring
minimal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
black n white
29 photos
· Curated by Kathryn Tighe
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Emotion and narrative cards
83 photos
· Curated by Emotion and Narrative
emotion
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Emotions
85 photos
· Curated by David W
emotion
human
HD Grey Wallpapers