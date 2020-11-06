Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mak
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 7, 2020
X100F
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
Flower Images
blossom
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
The Great Outdoors
547 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
Houseplant heaven
628 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
potted plant
pot
Botanicals
421 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
botanical
Flower Images
plant