Go to Massimo Virgilio's profile
@massimovirgilio
Download free
gray concrete face bust on white surface
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Rome, Italy
Published on Panasonic, DMC-LX15
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Mask

Related collections

ED/02
228 photos · Curated by Maria Eugênia Caiado
beverage
drink
soda
STATUES
206 photos · Curated by merv r
statue
sculpture
human
broken board
300 photos · Curated by Creative Ki
human
clothing
apparel
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking